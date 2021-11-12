Conway schools close Julia Lee Moore Elementary Friday due to spike in COVID-19 cases

CONWAY, Ark. – Julia Lee Moore Elementary School closed Friday due to a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases, according to officials with Conway Public Schools.

A district spokesperson said the school reported 30 active cases among students and staff.

Heather Kendrick, the CPS communications specialist, said people exposed to the virus are required to have a negative test to return to campus Monday.

Parents were told Thursday about the closure, and Kendrick said the district plans to have the school back open Monday. She also noted this plan follows the normal district protocols.

Less than a month ago, the district announced that it was lifting its mask requirements in school buildings, though students and staff still had the option of wearing them.

As of Thursday, there were 1,320 active pediatric COVID-19 cases in Arkansas.

