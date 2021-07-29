Conway Regional Medical Center to require vaccination of leadership, new hires

CONWAY, Ark. — If you’re not vaccinated, don’t expect to be hired at one central Arkansas hospital after next week.

Conway Regional Health System will require COVID-19 vaccination of its new hires and leadership team beginning August 8.

“This is a decision that has come after much discussion, analysis and education,” Matt Troup, president and CEO of CRHS, said. “It’s one we do not take lightly.”

Hospital officials say that since June 1, 88 percent of COVID-19 admissions at CRHS have been unvaccinated. Currently, 40 percent of the eligible population in Faulkner County is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We have a responsibility to our patients, to our team members and to the community to do the right thing,” Troup said. “The evidence is clear that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective at preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus, as well as hospitalizations and death.”

Officials with the hospital say more than 75 percent of its leadership is currently vaccinated. The COVID vaccine policy will include exemptions for religious and medical reasons, much like the organization’s flu vaccine policy.

Conway Regional is the latest Arkansas hospital to bring in some level of vaccination requirement as cases driven by the delta variant continue to surge in the state.

Arkansas Children’s Hospital announced last week that it would require all managers and leaders to be vaccinated by the end of September and would make vaccination a condition of new hires starting in mid-August.

Multiple hospital systems in northwest Arkansas are also implementing requirements for staff.