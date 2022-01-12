Conway Regional Health System opens two drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites

CONWAY, Ark. – Officials with the Conway Regional Health System announced Wednesday that the hospital has opened two drive-thru testing locations to meet the community’s growing need for COVID-19 testing.

Hospital officials said the Conway Regional After-Hours Clinic is located at 437 Denison Street and the Conway Regional Hendrix Medical Clinic is located at 1700 Altus Street in suite 110.

Conway Regional Health System president and CEO Matt Troup explained that the expansion to testing services is critical as the state sees an upsurge in COVID-19 cases. He also ensured that the hospital would continue to meet the health care needs of the community.

Both testing sites will be open seven days a week and the hours of each site will be below.

Conway Regional After Hours Clinic Hours:

Monday – Friday: 1:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Sunday: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Conway Regional Hendrix Medical Clinic Hours:

Monday – Saturday: 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Since the January 7 opening of the testing locations, hospital officials said more than 1,000 individuals have been served.

For more information on the testing sites and appointments, visit Conway Regional’s website at ConwayRegional.org/UrgentCare. You may also call the Conway Regional After-Hours Clinic at 501-504-2330 or the Conway Regional Hendrix Medical Clinic at 501-852-1366.