Conway Parks and Recreation closes playgrounds, dog park closes until further notice due to COVID-19 concerns

CONWAY, Ark.- Conway Parks and Recreation announced on their Facebook page that the playgrounds and dog park they manage will be closed until further notice.

In a video posted on the City of Conway’s Facebook page, Mayor Bart Castleberry said the closures of the playgrounds, basketball courts and dog park were due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Officials say that fishing was ok.

The mayor also said all of the trails and the parks are still open.

As of Thursday afternoon, Faulkner County has 24 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

