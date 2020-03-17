Community Clinic announces four new Northwest Arkansas testing sites for COVID-19

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Community Clinic announced four new external testing and treatment sites in Northwest Arkansas for coronavirus on Tuesday.

The sites will be located in Siloam Springs, Rogers, Springdale, and Prairie Grove.

Community Clinic Siloam Springs Medical, 500 S Mt Olive St #200, Siloam Springs, AR 72761

Community Clinic Rogers Medical, 1233 W. Poplar St., Rogers, AR 72756

Elmdale Elementary School-Based Health Center, 420 N. West End St., Springdale, AR 72764

Prairie Grove Elementary School-Based Health Center, 801 Viney Grove Rd., Prairie Grove, AR 72753

The locations will open on Wednesday, March 18 and will be based on current CDC screening and testing guidelines.

“While keeping doors open to our other sick and well patients, Community Clinic will now provide suspected flu and COVID-19 testing at external sites for ease of access to care without endangering others,” the clinic said in a release.

Patients with fever, cough, and shortness of breath are strongly encouraged to call ahead and make an appointment to get screened.

Anyone with concerns can call 1-855-438-2280 to contact Community Clinic, which has 13 locations in Washington and Benton Counties.