Closing time directive for bars extended to February 3

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health is extending the current directive that sets closing hours for bars at 11 p.m. from January 3, to now February 3.
The directive was originated on November 19 due to higher COVID-19 numbers. With current COVID-19 numbers skyrocketing in the state the extension was somewhat expected.
Over the past few weeks, Arkansas has seen record-breaking trends in new cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
LATEST POSTS:
- Watch Soon: Lone Star New Year’s Eve fireworks show in Dallas
- Feleipe Franks Heading to NFL Following One Outstanding Season at Arkansas
- Arkansas bars rework New Year’s Eve plans due to state COVID-19 mandate
- Clarksville mayor shuts down his town to fight COVID-19 spread
- Wisconsin hospital worker arrested for spoiled vaccine doses