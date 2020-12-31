Closing time directive for bars extended to February 3

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health is extending the current directive that sets closing hours for bars at 11 p.m. from January 3, to now February 3.

The directive was originated on November 19 due to higher COVID-19 numbers.  With current COVID-19 numbers skyrocketing in the state the extension was somewhat expected.

Over the past few weeks, Arkansas has seen record-breaking trends in new cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

