Clinton School District planning virtual graduation ceremony

CLINTON, Ark. — Seniors at Clinton High School will get to walk across the graduation stage, with the school district planning a virtual ceremony.

During the last week of April, Seniors will put on their cap and gown, then individually go to the high school auditorium to get their diploma.

The school district hired a production company to film the ceremony which will then be edited together.



The final video will be played at the Kendra Drive-In.



