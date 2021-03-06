Clinic at Hot Springs VA clinic brings COVID-19 vaccine to veterans

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – More than 400 veterans in and around Hot Springs received their first COVID-19 vaccine at a VA outpatient clinic Saturday.

The vaccine is available for any veteran age 50 and older and eligible for care at the VA, or any vet employed as an essential frontline worker as defined by the CDC.

U.S. Army veteran Mike Macfarlane said he had been waiting on this day for quite a while and that the process moved smoothly.

“Had an appointment set, got in here right on time, walked in, got it done and am in the 15-minute recovery stage before you leave,” MacFarlane outlined.

Earlier in the morning, Governor Asa Hutchinson encouraged everyone who is eligible to sign up for the vaccine, saying more shots are coming each week and adding that the Arkansas Department of Health keeps a running list of upcoming clinics on its website.