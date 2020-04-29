City Year Little Rock begins virtual tutoring session for LRSD students

Breaking News
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – City Year Little Rock, in partnership with the Little Rock School District (LRSD), is pleased to now offer virtual tutoring sessions for all LRSD students. Now through the end of the school year, students can sign up online for help with their virtual AMI school work.

City Year AmeriCorps Members will answer questions and offer tutoring through a digital platform. Help is available Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Students can sign up through LRSD’s website’s AMI FAQ page and clicking the link to Homework Help.

