City of North Little Rock plans to open pools and splash pads June 5

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release)- Based on current CDC and Health Department recommendations and directives as of May 13, 2020, the City of North Little Rock pools and splash pads are tentatively scheduled to open June 5, 2020. Water is chlorinated and recirculated through filters.

Hours of Operation include three (3) daily sessions:

Cleaning, sanitizing, disinfecting

10 am – Noon Open Swim

Noon – 1 pm Cleaning, sanitizing, disinfecting

1 pm- 3 pm Open Swim

3 pm – 4 pm Cleaning, sanitizing, disinfecting

4 pm – 6 pm Open Swim

6 pm Cleaning, sanitizing, disinfecting.

Capacity:

North Heights will be limited to fifty (50) patrons during each session.

Sherman Park will be limited to thirty-five (35) patrons each session.

Entrance Procedure:

Patrons will line up outside the pool at 6 foot intervals.

Patrons will have their temperature checked, questionnaire completed, pay fee, receive wristband, then be allowed into the pool area.

Patrons leaving the pool area will have their wristband removed and will not be allowed back in until the next session.

Cost:

North Heights $2 per person per session

Sherman Park $1 per person per session

Daily Procedure: Bathrooms cleaned approximately every thirty minutes

If patron has been assigned a chair, lounger, or table and they leave for the session the assigned item is to be cleaned and sanitized before use by another patron.

Age of Patrons:

Under 13 years of age must be accompanies by a responsible adult

13 years and over are allowed by themselves

Daycares will follow normal guidelines

Staffing:

12 lifeguards split between both pools.

Primary responsibility will patrons in the pool

6-8 Health Guards split between both pools

Health Guards may include community center staff

Primary responsibility will be to ensure social distancing is being practiced

Cleaning and disinfecting restrooms

If social distancing is not being practiced:

Patrons will be asked to separate

If patrons refuse, they will be asked to leave the pool area

If patrons still refuse, supervisor will be informed and/or police will be called

Pool Amenities:

Chairs, loungers, table will be available for patrons use on a limited basis. There will not be enough for each individual patron.

Slides and diving board will be available for use with social distancing marks for the queue

Pool Amenities Continued:

No concessions will be offered at this time

Showers will not be available

Restrooms will be available

North Heights:

Since the restrooms are located just outside the building, temporary orange fencing will be place to allow pool patrons to leave the pool area, use the restroom and return without fear of not being allowed back in.

Opening may be delayed due to weather, staffing, and health department inspection.

Community Center Splash Pad at Glenview

Based on current CDC and Health Department recommendations and directives as of May 13, 2020. Tentative scheduled to open June 5, 2020. Water is NOT chlorinated and NOT recirculated and is allowed to drain out.

Hours of operation include three daily sessions;

Cleaning, Sanitizing, Disinfecting

Noon – 1:30 pm Open Play

1:30 pm – 2 pm Cleaning, Sanitizing, Disinfecting

2 pm – 3:30 pm Open Play

3:30 pm – 4 pm Cleaning, Sanitizing, Disinfecting

4 pm – 5 pm Open Play

Cleaning Sanitizing, Disinfecting

Capacity: Splash Pad will be limited to 15 patrons during each session.

Community Center Splash Pad at Glenview Continues

Entrance Procedure:

Patron will line up outside the pad at 6’ intervals

Patrons will have their temperature checked, questionnaire completed, receive wrist band, then allowed to enter pad area.

Patrons leaving will have their wristband removed and not allowed back in until the next session.

Cost: Free per person per session.

Daily Procedures:

Bathrooms will be cleaned approximately every 30 minutes

If patron has been assigned a chair, lounger or table and they for the session the assigned item is to be cleaned and sanitized before being used by another person.

Age of Patrons:

Under 13 years of age must be accompanied by a responsible adult

13 years and over are allowed by themselves

Daycares will follow normal guidelines.

Staffing:

Lifeguards are not needed

2 Health Guards

Health Guards may include community center staff

Primary responsibility will be to ensure social distancing is being practiced.

If social distancing is not being practiced:

Patrons will be asked to separate

If Patrons refuse, they will be asked to leave the pad area.

Community Center Splash Pad at Glenview Continued

If patrons still refuse, supervisor will be informed and/or Police will be called.

Pad Amenities:

Chairs, loungers, table will be available for patrons use on a limited basis. (There will not be enough for each individual patron.)

Restrooms will be available.