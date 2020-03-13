City of Little Rock lays out plan for feeding students; modifying operations at city facilities

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – The City of Little Rock continues to monitor the public health crisis created by the outbreak of COVID-19. In response, City staff has worked with community partners to develop a plan for feeding students who will not be able to receive meals due to school closures and City leadership has made modifications to operations aimed at preventing the spread of the highly contagious virus.

Student feeding plan

The Arkansas Department of Health closed all Pulaski County schools through March 30. Many students receive their only weekday meals from the schools they attend. Additionally, some schools also send weekend meal items with students on Fridays. To keep those students from being hungry during the mandatory school closures, the City of Little Rock worked with several community partners to develop the following feeding schedule.

Saturdays

There are two Saturdays (March 14 and 21) included in the school closure period. On each Saturday, grab-and-go lunches will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

• Chicot Elementary, 11100 Chicot Road

• McMath Library, 2100 John Barrow Road

• Dee Brown Library, 6325 Baseline Road

• Terry Library, 2015 Napa Valley Drive

On March 14, the lunches are being provided by the Clinton Foundation.

Sundays

There are two Sundays (March 15 and 22) included in the school closure period. On each Sunday, grab-and-go lunches will be available from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the following locations:

On March 15, the lunches will be provided by the Clinton Foundation. On both Sundays, transportation will be provided on Rock Region Metro fixed routes as on Saturdays for free from noon to 3:30 p.m. at the following locations:

• Chicot Elementary

• McMath Library

• Dee Brown Library

• Terry Library

Weekdays

During the weeks of March 16 and March 23, walk-up and drive-up sites will be open for grab-and-go breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the following locations:

• Chicot Elementary School

• Carver Elementary School, 2100 E. 6th Street

• King Elementary School, 905 MLK Drive

• Romine Elementary School, 3400 Romine Road

• Stephens Elementary School, 3700 W. 18th St.

• Terry Elementary School, 10800 Mara Lynn Road

• McClellan High School, 9417 Geyer Springs Road

Additionally, three CALS libraries will also be open as walk-up and drive-up sites for grab-and-go lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• Dee Brown Library

• Sue Cowan Williams Library, 1800 S. Chester St.

• Sid McMath Library

Working together to provide these valuable meals are: Central Arkansas Library System, City of Little Rock, the Clinton Foundation, Hunger Relief Alliance and the Little Rock School District.

Rock Region Metro Information

Saturdays (March 14 and 21)

On both Saturdays, those in need of transportation will be able to travel on Rock Region Metro Connect Zone 9 and METRO Fixed Routes 8 and 23; details can be found at rrmetro.org. Youth ages 12-18 will be able to ride Rock Region METRO Connect and Fixed Route buses for free from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Youth 11 and under are required to travel with one guardian, and each will be able to ride for free during the same period.

Sundays (March 15 and 22)

On both Sundays, those in need of transportation will be able to travel on Rock Region Metro METRO Fixed Routes 8 and 23; details can be found at rrmetro.org. Youth ages 12-18 will be able to ride Rock Region METRO Connect and Fixed Route buses for free from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Youth 11 and under are required to travel with one guardian, and each will be able to ride for free during the same period. Note – METRO Connect Zone 9 does not operate on Sunday.

Monday-Friday (Weeks of March 16 and March 23)

On weekdays, , those in need of transportation will be able to travel on Rock Region Metro Connect Zone 9 and METRO Fixed Routes 5, 8, 11, 12, 14, 16, 17, 22 and 23; details can be found at rrmetro.org. Youth ages 12-18 will be able to ride Rock Region METRO Connect and Fixed Route buses for free from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Youth 11 and under are required to travel with one guardian, and each will be able to ride for free during the same period.

Bus Routes:

• Chicot Elementary (METRO Fixed Route 22)¬ ¬– 11100 Chicot Road

• Carver Elementary School (METRO Fixed Route 12) ¬– 2100 East 6th St.

• King Elementary School (METRO Fixed Route 11) ¬– 905 Martin Luther King Dr.

• Romine Elementary (METRO Fixed Route 14 and/or METRO Connect Zone 9) – 3400 Romine Rd.

• Stephens Elementary School (METRO Fixed Route 16) ¬– 3700 West 18th St.

• Terry Elementary School (METRO Fixed Route 5 – adjacent) ¬– 10800 Mara Lynn Rd.

• McClellan High School (METRO Fixed Routes 17, 22, 23 – adjacent) ¬– 9417 Geyer Springs Road

• Dee Brown Library (METRO Fixed Routes 22, 23) ¬– 6325 Baseline Road

• Sue Cowan Williams Library (METRO Fixed Route 16) ¬– 1800 South Chester St.

• McMath Library (METRO Connect Zone 9) ¬– 2100 John Barrow Road

• Terry Library (METRO Fixed Route 8) – 2015 Napa Valley Drive

Modified Operations at City Buildings

City buildings will remain open for public business. However, to prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus, visitors to city facilities will be asked to complete a short questionnaire to assess risk. They will be asked:

• Have you visited any of the countries listed below in the last 14 days: China, Iran, Europe or South Korea?

• Have you had contact with someone known to be infected with or, under investigation for COVID-19?

• Have you experienced any of the following symptoms of a respiratory infection, such as cough, sore throat, and fever? Temperatures may not exceed 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit for any visitor entering the facility.

Answering yes to any of these questions will prevent the visitor from entering the City facility.

COVID-19 Task Force Meeting

The City of Little Rock COVID-19 Task Force will meet today at 1 p.m. in the City Hall Board Room. Chaired by City Director Dr. Dean Kumpuris, the volunteer group has been tasked with making recommendations to Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. to inform policy decisions related to City operations.

Board of Directors Meeting

The City Board of Directors will continue to meet. However, residents are encouraged to watch the meeting from LittleRock.gov or directly from the City of Little Rock YouTube channel.

Courts

Little Rock District Court-Criminal Court will not shut down any of its essential court functions and will continue to maintain and monitor its day-to-day operations. District Court-Criminal Court is working in cooperation with the City of Little Rock, as well as with other law enforcement agencies and/or community partners. Little Rock District Court-Criminal Court will continue to monitor hearings/trials as necessary, and will re-examine bonds (on in-custody jail inmates), as needed.

Environmental Court has been suspended for the week of March 16. People with cases scheduled for the week should call 501-371-4454 if the court has not already contacted them.