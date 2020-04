FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. (KARK/FOX16) – City officials in Greenbrier are hosting a quarantine cruising party this Saturday.

It is meant to get people out of the house while maintaining social distancing.

Cars will need to meet up at the old Fred’s Pharmacy parking lot and cruise around the route.

You can listen to music and just enjoy time together.

The Steak and Shake and Sonic will have special deals for those enjoying the cruise.