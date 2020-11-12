Chief Keith’s Call for Convalescent Blood

We all know that blood donations save lives. Every year millions of Americans step up to give the gift of life but 2020 has added a new twist to donating blood. COVID-19 has spread across the world resulting in millions of people becoming infected. For those who have had COVID-19 and recovered, there’s a special opportunity to help. There are treatments underway that use the antibodies from those who have had COVID-19 for those infected with the virus which can help them in their recovery. If you’ve had a positive COVID-19 test you can help by calling the Arkansas Blood Institute at 888-308-3924.

Even if you haven’t had COVID-19, your blood donation is important since it is used for patients needing blood for routine surgery or for those who have been injured in accidents of all kinds.

Be a hero–donate today!

Plus you get free cookies when you’re done!

