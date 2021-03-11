CHI St. Vincent East Clinic to hold walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with CHI St. Vincent announced they are holding a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday.

Arkansans who are part of Phase 1-B of the state’s vaccination plan will be able to attend the event without an appointment to receive their first dose of vaccine.

The clinic will run from 9 a.m. until noon at the hospital’s Community Care – East Clinic facility located at 2500 East 6th Street.

Clinic staff are asking those attending to enter through the gym at the East Little Rock Community Center.

For more information on the event, head to the event listing on the CHI St. Vincent Facebook page.