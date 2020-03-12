Cher postpones Saturday’s North Little Rock performance due to coronavirus concerns, rescheduled to Sept. 20

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Cher has postponed her Saturday performance at Simmons Bank Arena due to coronavirus concerns.

The icon’s ‘Here We Go Again’ tour performance is now scheduled for September 20, 2020.

Cher released the following statement, “I’m heartbroken, but the health of my fans and my touring family comes first. The shows have been really special but, nothing is more important than everybody’s safety. I’m excited to see everyone when we’re back out on the road.”

Currently held tickets will be honored for the new date, and no action is needed if fans want to keep their tickets and current seat locations. Refunds can be received at the point of purchase.

Re-scheduled dates below:

Please note that the Birmingham, AL date scheduled for March 18, will not be rescheduled due to impending renovations at the venue. Refunds will be posted to credit cards within 7-10 days.

DATE-MARKET-VENUE

9/8/2020- Tampa, FL- Amalie Arena

9/10/2020- Pensacola, FL- Pensacola Bay Center

9/12/2020- Charleston, SC- North Charleston Coliseum

9/14/2020- Cincinnati, OH- Heritage Bank Center

9/16/2020- Memphis, TN- FedEx Forum

9/18/2020- Oklahoma City, OK- Chesapeake Energy Arena

9/20/2020- Little Rock, AR- Simmons Bank Arena

9/22/2020- Green Bay, WI- Resch Center

9/24/2020- Madison, WI- Kohl Center

9/26/2020- Fargo, ND- FargoDome

9/28/2020- Des Moines, IA- Wells Fargo Arena

9/30/2020- Wichita, KS- INTRUST Bank Arena

10/2/2020- Kansas City, MO- Sprint Center

10/4/2020- Casper, WY- Casper Events Center

10/6/2020- Billings, MT- First Interstate Arena

10/8/2020- Boise, ID- Ford Idaho Center

10/10/2020- Spokane, WA- Spokane Arena

10/12/2020- Everett, WA- Angel of the Winds Arena

10/14/2020- Sacramento, CA- Golden 1 Center

10/17/2020- Salt Lake City, UT- Vivint Smart Home Arena

11/12/2020- Lincoln, NE- Pinnacle Bank Arena

12/5/2020- Miami, FL- AmericanAirlines Arena