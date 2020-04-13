Central Baptist College announces new date for Spring 2020 Commencement

CONWAY, Ark.- Central Baptist College has postponed Spring 2020 Commencement due to continuing concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Spring 2020 graduation will now take place on August 8, 2020. The commencement ceremony for graduates of the Professional Adult College Education (PACE) Program will be held at 10:00 a.m., and the commencement ceremony for traditional student graduates will be held at 2:00 p.m.

The Spring 2020 graduating class consists of 118 total graduates, 78 in the Traditional program and 40 in the PACE program. Both commencement ceremonies will conclude with the student processions through the Ratliff Bell Tower to the campus lawn, which has become a tradition for the campus.

“Central Baptist College is so proud of our Spring 2020 graduates, and we regret that we cannot celebrate their great accomplishment as originally planned,” said Central Baptist College President Terry Kimbrow. “However, we can’t wait to honor our graduates in person, along with their friends and families, at this later date. We look forward to the time we can welcome all of our students back to campus face to face.”