Central Arkansas water issues tips for businesses as they reopen

Coronavirus
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Central Arkansas water is issuing an important notice as businesses reopen across the state, flush your water systems before you resume operations

This is to prevent against any health risks like legionella.

 A few tips

  1. flush all fixtures throughout the building including shower heads —

2. drain any storage tanks such as water heaters —

3. clean and flush ice machines, and continue all steps until fresh water is pumping throughout the building.

More tips are available on Central Arkansas water’s website.

