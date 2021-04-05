Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System expanding COVID-19 vaccine access

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Veterans in central Arkansas, along with their spouses and caregivers, have more options for getting a COVID-19 vaccination.

The Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System stated Monday that it was starting the expansion of its vaccination program under the federal SAVE LIVES act.

Right now, CAVHS prioritizes vaccination and health care for veterans already enrolled in VA programs.

Those veterans, spouses or caregivers looking to sign up for vaccinations can 501-257-1978. They can also go online to VA.gov to be contacted about a vaccine.

CAVHS is also accepting walk-ins at John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital in Little Rock and Eugene J. Towbin VA Medical Center until 2:30 p.m.

A drive-thru clinic and multiple mobile vaccine clinics are also being held throughout the state. For more details on these programs, head to LittleRock.VA.gov.