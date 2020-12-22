Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System begins distributing Moderna COVID-19 vaccines

FILE – This March 16, 2020 file photo shows vials used by pharmacists to prepare syringes used on the first day of a first-stage safety study clinical trial of the potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. The world’s biggest COVID-19 vaccine test got underway Monday, July 27 with the first of 30,000 planned volunteers. The experimental vaccine is made by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., and it’s one of several candidates in the final stretch of the global vaccine race. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Frontline workers, veterans living in the community living center, as well as high-risk employees and veterans will receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine starting Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson with the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System (CAVHS), the first vaccine was given at 12:30 Tuesday afternoon.

“CAVHS is eager to offer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to health care personnel and community living center residents,” said Dr. Margie Scott, CAVHS medical center director. “Receiving the vaccine is like having hope delivered. As vaccine supplies increase, our ultimate goal is to offer COVID-19 vaccination to all veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated.”

CAVHS is one of 113 VA Medical Centers across the country to receive the first supply of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Officials with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs say the sites were selected based on the need for the vaccine according to CDC’s 1A prioritization and capacity to store the vaccine at the right temperature.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was found to be 94% effective in clinical trials in preventing illness from the virus. The vaccine is given in two doses 28 days apart. According to the news release, “The side effects appear similar to those of other vaccines and are short-lived”.

VA officials say after receiving the vaccination, employees and veterans should continue wearing face coverings, practicing physical distancing and washing hands often.

CAVHS officials stress as vaccines become available for more groups of veterans, VA care teams will reach out to eligible veterans to schedule vaccinations. There is no need to preregister or come to a facility to sign up.

To see up-to-date information, click here. To sign up receive regular updates on the vaccine, click here.