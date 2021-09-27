Central Arkansas VA offering Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots to veterans, spouses

FILE – In this March 2, 2021, file photo, Hollie Maloney, a pharmacy technician, loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. The Biden administration’s embattled plan to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to most Americans faced its first key hurdle Friday, Sept. 17, as a government advisory panel met to decide whether to recommend extra doses of the Pfizer vaccine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System will begin offering the COVID-19 booster shots under Emergency Use Authorization this week for veterans, their spouses and others that are qualified.

The move comes after the Food and Drug Administration’s authorization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation for the booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

According to hospital officials, the facility is taking an extra step to make sure that the veterans, staff and community are protected against COVID-19.

“Our facility knows that fighting the COVID-19 pandemic is truly a team effort and we will continue to make sure we are doing all we can to protect our veterans, staff and community against COVID-19,” medical center director Dr. Margie Scott said. “Our staff is preparing to offer Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots to those at highest risk, following the FDA and CDC recommendations.”

Representatives from the hospital said the booster shot will be available to veterans and employees on Sept. 27, first prioritizing those who are 65 years and older, residents of long-term care facilities and people aged 50-64 years with underlying conditions.

The vaccination clinics are open at both Little Rock and North Little Rock campuses with walk-in and drive-thru services available. To receive the shot, officials advise veterans to arrive with proof of a previous Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine via their vaccination card.

The vaccination clinic hours at the Little Rock campus are Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The North Little Rock vaccination clinic hours are every day from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are needed for Saturday and Sunday COVID-19 vaccinations, according to hospital officials.

Hospital officials also said they will offer booster shots to veterans, their spouses, caregivers and recipients of the Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs through the SAVE LIVES Act.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccination clinic, call the Little Rock campus at 501-257-5333 or the North Little Rock campus at 501-257-3521.