Central Arkansas parents handling students being out of school due to coronavirus response

Coronavirus

BENTON, Ark. – Schools across Central Arkansas are closed for the next week, leading up to spring break, as part of the state’s coronavirus response.

Parents in Pulaski, Saline, Jefferson, and Grant counties are now having to find childcare and activities for their kids.

Bryan Jones is a Little Rock Catholic teacher and coach. He’s also a dad to two Benton School District students. They are all out of school for the next several days.

Jones says he’s been spending his time helping his kindergartener and first grader learn through their Alternative Methods of Instruction packets.

Jones says, just like school, his kids are doing instructions, but they will also have recess too.

He says this is one way to keep students learning from home, while not skipping a beat in the classroom, and keeping the students and teachers safe and clear.

