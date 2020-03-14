Central Arkansas Library System closes to public until March 23

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The Central Arkansas Library System (CALS) will be closed starting today at 1:00 p.m. until Monday, March 23. The library’s leadership will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation to determine whether it’s necessary to extend the closing.
CALS has suspended fines for items checked out items with due dates from January 1, 2020, to March 31, 2020, and will waive fees for holds that are not picked up through March 31, 2020. The new due date for checked out items is April 1.
The library is also working on a plan to provide limited service, such as holds pick-up in lobbies or curb-side service, during the closing and will continue to offer grab-and-go meals for children as previously scheduled:
Weekends: Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m.; Sunday, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Dee Brown Library
6325 Baseline Road, Little Rock
McMath Library
2100 John Barrow Road, Little Rock
Terry Library
2015 Napa Valley Dr., Little Rock
Weekdays: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Dee Brown Library
6325 Baseline Road, Little Rock
McMath Library
2100 John Barrow Road, Little Rock
Sue Cowan Williams Library
1800 Chester St., Little Rock
For more information, contact the library at (501) 918-3000 or calsinfo@cals.org.