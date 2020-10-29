CDC extending the deadline for states to submit plans for COVID vaccine distribution

FILE PHOTO: A small bottle labeled with a “Vaccine” sticker is held near a medical syringe in front of displayed “Coronavirus COVID-19” words in this illustration taken April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sent out letters to governors extending a deadline for vaccination preparedness plans.

The dates shifted from November 1 to now November 15, until after the presidential election.

The original deadline caused some controversy due to how close it is to Election Day, with many questioning political pressure on the agency’s leadership, with CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield making the request for the extension.

Companies that are producing the leading vaccine candidates currently in clinical trials – Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – have all stated that they do not anticipate submitting clinical trial data for review by the Food and Drug Administration until mid-November at the earliest.

Arkansas filed a plan with the CDC on October 16, with all surrounding states saying their plans are in place.

