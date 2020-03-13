CALS suspends programs through end of March

LITTLE ROCK, Ark (News release) – The Central Arkansas Library System (CALS) has suspended programs, outreach, and use of public meeting rooms effective immediately through the end of March. During this time, patrons will not accrue daily charges for overdue materials and no fees will be charged for holds not picked up within the designated time. The library system is also asking that children under age 16 be accompanied by a supervising adult age 18 or older. CALS will maintain normal business hours but is encouraging library visitors to create social distance.

After-school feeding programs have also been suspended. CALS and Be Mighty Little Rock are part of a citywide campaign to offer pick-up meals at various locations across Little Rock including schools and libraries. See the release from the City of Little Rock.

CALS Executive Director Nate Coulter previously issued a statement with other precautions the library is taking to help prevent the spread of the virus, including: