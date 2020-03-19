Call center and coronavirus evaluation clinics operational in Hot Springs

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (News release) – The Hot Springs/Garland County COVID-19 call center is available at 501-760-4307, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, as a first line of triage in an effort not to overrun our hospitals.

The main goal of the call center hotline is to assess individuals from Hot Springs and Garland County over the phone. After the assessment, operators will make recommendations based on the caller’s responses. The recommendations could be for the caller to stay at home, visit one of the area evaluation clinics or, as a last resort, visit an area hospital emergency room.

Another option for a resident concerned about possible symptoms or exposure is to call their personal doctor or primary care provider.

Four drive-thru clinics throughout the city and county are already in operation, but only serve to further evaluate those experiencing symptoms following the call center evaluation. There are currently no COVID-19 tests or swabs available at the evaluation centers. It is the goal that these centers will become an avenue for testing when our area receives the equipment needed to test locally for the coronavirus. When that occurs, the public will be made aware of this option.

For updates and information regarding COVID-19 and the response in Hot Springs and Garland County, please continue to visit www.cityhs.net/covid-19.

As a reminder, public health officials continue to stress the importance of washing hands often, keeping social distance, staying home when sick and disinfecting surfaces often. For more information, visit http://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.