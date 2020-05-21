CADC hosts food giveaway in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two-thousand emergency food boxes were given away in Little Rock Thursday.

It was hosted by the Central Arkansas Development Council at Barton Coliseum.

Randy Morris, the CEO, says their Community Service Block Grant Program got COVID-19 funding and this is what they decided it would go to.

“I had a lot of officials calling me asking what are we doing because we are having people ask us about food and asking where the food programs are,” Morris says.

Each family much fall under certain income guidelines. If they do, they can get these boxes full of good fresh healthy food.

“In our frozen boxes we are giving away 10 pound bags of chicken legs and quarters,” he said.

There are other things that have a much longer shelf life.

“In our dry food boxes, they have cereal, soups, we’re giving them two rolls of toilet paper.”

Morris says putting food on the table is extra hard for many right now during the coronavirus crisis. He hopes this helps in any capacity.

“That’s what we’re here for. We are a community action agency. We will be whatever our community needs us to be.”

Central Arkansas Development Council has been doing similar giveaways in the 19 Arkansas Counties they serve. They will be in the Malvern and Arkadelphia area Friday.