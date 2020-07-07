Bentonville Schools to recommend face coverings in the fall

"I don't feel like if I were to wear a mask that it would matter either way," Woodell said.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A social media post made about the wearing of masks by the Bentonville School District is gaining traction and some controversy.

Last week, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced local school boards have the authority to require face masks in schools for both students and staff if they choose to do so.

On Monday, July 6, the Bentonville School District sent an email to parents saying as a result of this change in guidance, it’s recommending the school board approve that all K-12 grade students be required to wear a face-covering when social distancing measures aren’t possible.

Also on Monday, the school posted on its Facebook saying, “Mask up, Bentonville Schools!”

This post has been gaining lots of traction from parents with different views.

Kelli Wilson, who has two kids in the district, said she is all for requiring a mask because she feels this is a way to slow the spread.

Let’s stop stigmatizing mask-wearing, let’s stop politicizing it. It’s just a matter of doing what’s best for everyone around us and for our community because we want our schools to be open. KELLI WILSON, PARENT

Misty Woodell, who has three kids in the district, said she disagres.

She thinks it should be a personal choice.

To just come out and jump out and say we’re going to make it mandatory for everybody, and you don’t get a say so, I don’t think that’s the right approach. MISTY WOODELL, PARENT

Woodell commented on the post made by the school district.

She said she’s been getting hateful comments from parents who don’t agree with her views.

“I am not against people wearing masks, if they want to I 100% support it,” Woodell said. “I respect them for their choice and want them to do the same for mine.”

She said there are so many different reasons for people to decide to wear a mask or not wear a mask, so she just wants everyone to be respectful of each other’s choices in this.

Again, this decision is not set in stone yet.

The district is just recommending it for school board approval.

