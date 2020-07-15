Bentonville City Council pass mask ordinance effective immediately

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville City Council members unanimously passed a mask ordinance Tuesday.
The ordinance requires people to wear face coverings according to the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines.
People who chose to not wear a mask at a business that requires a face covering should be asked to leave or put one on.
Council leaders say this ordinance shows their support for business owners.
“This is not a mandate this is simply affirmation of what companies have a right to do in their private business in their private right as a business owner to enforce the rules in which they wish to do,” councilmember Bill Burckart said.
The ordinance is effective immediately.
Check out a list of Northwest Arkansas and River Valley cities that require a mask.
