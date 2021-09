BEEBE, Ark. — The Beebe School District is extending its mask mandate for at least another month.

Part of the problem is that anyone who is within six feet of someone who tests positive for COVID-19 must be quarantined if neither person is wearing a mask.

School officials believe it should be reduced to 3 foot to keep more students in class.

On Monday the district had nine students who tested positive for the virus but 25 others were in quarantine just for being exposed