Baxter Regional aligns resources for COVID-19 response

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (News Release)- As a result of the Coronavirus Pandemic, Baxter Regional Medical Center, like most organizations, is experiencing unprecedented challenges. Fewer people are choosing to receive healthcare services because they are doing the right thing and staying home.

In the last two weeks, Baxter Regional has seen a significant decrease in volume throughout the organization, whether it is in emergency services, physician offices or inpatient stays. The organization anticipates typical healthcare services to continue to decrease but, at the same time, costs to increase in preparation for COVID-19. This decrease in volume and increase in costs has a significant financial impact on Baxter Regional, and very difficult but necessary decisions have been made to respond to these challenges and prepare the organization for what lies ahead.

Baxter Regional understands that the actions taken will affect every one of their partners in care in one way or another, but it must be done in order to ensure that they can continue to provide care to those in need. The immediate steps Baxter Regional is taking include, but are not limited to, a hold on the annual market-based pay increases, reducing salaries of executives and leadership team, requiring some employees to flex or work reduced hours, suspending the hiring of noncritical positions and furloughing some employees.

At this time, Baxter Regional anticipates that these measures will be temporary, and it is their hope to recall all employees impacted back to work as soon as possible. Baxter Regional will evaluate this decision every four weeks, as they continue to monitor the COVID-19 outbreak and rely on governmental guidance and industry best practices with respect to future decisions. Health insurance for furloughed employees will remain in effect during the furlough, and those employees may be eligible for unemployment compensation.

Baxter Regional realizes that these are difficult days for our nation, state, local community and organization but is confident we will get through this together and overcome these challenges.