LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Workers at Baptist Health in Little Rock braved below-freezing temperatures this week to keep COVID-19 testing sites open during the ice storm.

“We have jackets, we have bibs, we have ski pants, and gloves,” said Baptist Health Lab Coordinator Kayla Butterfield.

Temperatures in the capital city dropped down into the mid-’20s, still, nurses were outside trading in cloth gloves for rubber ones.

“It’s an ice storm in the middle of the pandemic,” said Baptist Health Central Arkansas Region President Greg Crain.

COVID testing sites at the hospital were open 7 am – 3 pm making sure everyone who needed it could get a result.

“If sites are closed people don’t know if they’ve got a mild cold or they’ve got COVID and need to quarantine,” Crain said.

“It has a direct impact on patient lives and the safety of our community,” said Butterfield.

Butterfield braced the icy roads for an hour on her way to work Friday morning.

“It was slick and very slushy,” Butterfield said.

When the sun came up, heaters were turned on and open signs went up.

“I want to be available for anyone that needs to come through and get tested,” Butterfield said.

The hospital says they tested about 200 in the last two days, but workers say one positive detection is enough to stay open.

“We need people to be able to go to their jobs and we still need schools to be open,” Butterfield said.

They say they’re hoping as the ice melts, soon too will the pandemic.

Testing will reopen Saturday at 7 am.