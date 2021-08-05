Baptist Health schedules drive-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Baptist Health Community Outreach, which regularly holds mobile vaccination clinics, will offer first doses of the Pfizer vaccine at 10117 Kanis Road in Little Rock on the following dates:

Tuesday, Aug. 10, from 3 to 6 p.m. (Second dose is Tuesday, Aug. 31)

Thursday, Aug. 12, from 3 to 6 p.m. (Second dose is Thursday, Sept. 2)

Monday, Aug. 16, from 3 to 7 p.m. (Second dose is Monday, Sept. 6)

The two-part clinics are free via appointment and available to people 12 years of age or older.

To schedule an appointment for any of the mobile clinics, call 501-202-1540. Those who schedule vaccinations are asked to present a photo ID.

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine as well as vaccination clinics that Baptist Health has set up throughout the state, visit BaptistHealthCovidVaccine.com.