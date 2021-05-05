Baptist Health schedules drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinics for Little Rock in May

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Throughout the month of May, Baptist Health Community Outreach will be holding several COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinics on Kanis Road in Little Rock.

The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered for free by appointment only to those who are 18 years of age or older.

The location of those clinics will be at the Little Rock offices on 10117 Kanis Road.

A photo ID must be shown, and supply is limited.

To schedule an appointment between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. for any of the below dates, please call (501) 202-1540.

Tuesday, May 11

Friday, May 14

Tuesday, May 18

Friday, May 21

Tuesday, May 25

Friday, May 28

For more information on the Little Rock clinics and for other Baptist Health vaccination clinics set up throughout the state visit their website HERE.