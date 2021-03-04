Coronavirus Coverage from KARK

Baptist Health in Little Rock accepting COVID-19 vaccine appointments for those 65 and older

Coronavirus

by: Chris Counts

Posted: / Updated:
Baptist Health West Little Rock Location _-3317713220160306674

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Baptist Health is accepting COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock for those 65-plus years of age.

Those wishing to be vaccinated must register for an appointment before arriving.

Anyone who needs assistance scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment can call 1-888-227-8478 and follow the prompts to reach Baptist Health HealthLine.

Patients can also schedule an appointment through MyChart. Instructions on signing up for MyChart or logging in if a patient has an account are available at baptisthealth.com.

Officials are asking those in need of a vaccination to check MyChart for the most up-to-date information regarding vaccine appointment scheduling and locations that Baptist Health has set up across Arkansas.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story