Baptist Health hosts vaccine clinic April 22 in Sherwood

SHERWOOD, Ark. – Baptist Health Community Outreach will host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday, April 22 for Arkansans age 16 and older.

The clinic will be at Sylvan Hills United Methodist Church located at 9921 AR-107, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. During the clinic, participants will receive the first of two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and must pre-register by calling (501) 202-1540 and bring their ID to the event.

Patients who are under 18 years old should bring a photo ID or documentation that includes the patient’s name and date of birth. Parents are required to be present at the clinic and sign a consent form for teens to receive the vaccination.

A second-dose clinic is scheduled at the same location Thursday, May 13, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Baptist officials say the vaccine is limited.

For more information about the vaccine, visit Baptist Health Covid Vaccine.com.

