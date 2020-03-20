Baptist Health establishes 24/7 hotline for COVID-19 questions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Baptist Health has established a hotline for residents to call in with their concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling 1-888-BAPTIST, and is staffed by nurses to help residents better understand their conditions and receive direction on next steps for care should they be concerned about exposure to COVID-19.

People who feel they may have been exposed to COVID-19 and are showing symptoms should avoid coming to the hospital or a physician’s office, if at all possible. If someone is in need of immediate medical attention and suspects COVID-19 exposure, they should notify their provider or the 9-1-1 operator and let them know the situation before visiting any facility.

Symptoms of respiratory illnesses like COVID-19 can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Those currently at a higher risk of significant complications if they contract COVID-19 include older adults and people who have serious chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes and lung disease.

To avoid the risk of visiting a medical facility, Baptist Health Virtual Care offers a stay-at-home option. Services from an online provider are available over video 24/7 via the app. To access the mobile screening option, look for “Baptist Health Virtual Care” in the iOS App Store or Google Play Store.

Baptist Health Urgent Care locations are also available in Benton, Bryant, Cabot, Jacksonville, Little Rock, North Little Rock and Fort Smith to evaluate patients who may be concerned about the coronavirus. The urgent care centers offer online scheduling before arrival.

Visit baptist-health.com/coronavirus for more details regarding Baptist Health’s response to the coronavirus disease, including visitor restrictions at hospitals, access to care, COVID-19 education and drive-thru screening sites.