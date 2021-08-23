Baptist Health doctor joins to talk FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Mallory is joined by Dr. Wendell Pahls with Baptist Health to answer a few questions about the new FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine.

When asked about the supply for the vaccine as those who were hesitant to get vaccinated Dr. Pahls said that there should be no issue unless there is a huge demand right away.

Regarding the booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines he said that he hopes that soon all Americans will be approved to get a booster shot to increase immunity.

On the magnitude of the FDA approval and its impact, he said that it is a huge sigh of relief as he hopes more people will get vaccinated now that it is approved.