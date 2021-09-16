Baptist Health doctor discusses COVID-19 booster shots, hospital capacity in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Dr. Amanda Novack of Baptist Health discusses COVID-19 booster shots and who should consider receiving one, the ripple effect that unvaccinated people have on the community and also the hospital capacity in Arkansas.
by: Mallory BrooksPosted: / Updated:
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Dr. Amanda Novack of Baptist Health discusses COVID-19 booster shots and who should consider receiving one, the ripple effect that unvaccinated people have on the community and also the hospital capacity in Arkansas.