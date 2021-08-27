Baptist Health doctor answers viewer questions about COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Dr. Wendell Pahls of Baptist Health joined KARK’s Mallory Brooks to answer viewer questions related to COVID-19 on Friday.



A viewer asked if mothers who got the vaccine after giving birth will pass antibodies to their infant through breastmilk, which Pahls said they would.



Pahls also recommended everyone get the flu shot when it is available even if they’ve received the COVID-19 vaccine.



Pahls also answered questions about the long term effects of COVID-19 and how the delta variant’s effects are different from the initial strain that ripped through the U.S. in 2020 and earlier this year.



