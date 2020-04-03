Baptist Health Adjusts Times of COVID-19 Screening Sites Throughout Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (NEWS RELEASE) – Baptist Health has set up sites at various locations throughout Arkansas to evaluate people who are concerned about possible exposure to the coronavirus (COVID-19). A list of the locations as of Friday, April 3, is below:

Little Rock: Baptist Health-Little Rock has set up a triage in the Medical Towers II parking deck as an extension of the Emergency Department. Patients will be treated and billed as an emergency room visit. It is operating from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

Arkadelphia: For Clark County residents, Baptist Health-Arkadelphia has set up a drive-thru COVID-19 screening location in the parking lot of Baptist Health Family Clinic-Caddo Valley, 10 Montgomery Drive in Arkadelphia.

· The drive-thru clinic is an extension of the clinic and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. until further notice.

· Those who have symptoms and need to be screened at the Clark County site should call ahead to (870) 245-2198 to schedule an appointment for the drive-thru clinic. Please do not come to the drive-thru testing center without an appointment time.

Heber Springs: For Cleburne County residents, Baptist Health-Heber Springs has set up a drive-thru COVID-19 screening location in the hospital’s back parking lot at 1800 Bypass Road. It is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until further notice.

· Those who have symptoms and need to be screened at this site should call ahead to (501) 887-3279 to schedule an appointment for the drive-thru clinic. Please do not come to the drive-thru testing center without an appointment time.

Malvern: For Hot Spring County residents, Baptist Health-Hot Spring County has set up a drive-thru COVID-19 screening location at 2204 Sullenberger Ave. in Malvern. It is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. until further notice.

· Those who have symptoms and need to be screened at the Hot Spring County site should call ahead to (501) 413-9106 to schedule an appointment for the drive-thru clinic. Please do not come to the drive-thru testing center without an appointment.

Stuttgart: For Arkansas County residents, Baptist Health-Stuttgart has set up a drive-thru COVID-19 screening location in the parking lot of Baptist Health Stuttgart Medical Clinic, 1609 North Medical Drive in Stuttgart. It is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until further notice.

· Those who have symptoms and need to be screened at the Arkansas County site should call ahead to (870) 673-7211 to schedule an appointment for the drive-thru clinic. Please do not come to the drive-thru testing center without an appointment.

Visit baptist-health.com/coronavirus for more details regarding Baptist Health’s response to the coronavirus disease, including visitor restrictions at hospitals, access to care, COVID-19 education and drive-thru screening sites.