Banks encouraging customers to use drive-thru, mobile banking

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As retail is opening up across the state, there is still one business you might notice that is still closed off.

Banks are still open for business. They never closed down.

The Arkansas Bankers Association encourages you to use drive thru services and mobile banking.

Appointments can be made with most banks for more in-depth services, such as loans and credit.

With the wearing of masks now commonplace, banks are a little uneasy about opening up their lobbies to customers.

“They have the double whammy of trying to figure out how to balance,” says Lorrie Trogden, the President and CEO of the Arkansas Banking Association. “We want to keep our customers and employees healthy, but we also want to keep them safe.”

Trogden says that you should see some banks start to open their lobbies around the beginning of June, but you should call your bank to make sure.