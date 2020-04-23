Ballet Arkansas announces 2020/21 season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Ballet Arkansas has announced their 2020/21 season is dedicated to first responders, frontline workers and health care workers.

Ballet Arkansas will have five productions in the 2020/21 season, as well as a variety of collaborations and special events.

Programming is subject to change, according to Ballet Arkansas.

Below is Ballet Arkansas’ Calendar of Events:

Jekyll & Hyde, October 15-18, 2020 UA-PTC CHARTS Theater

The season begins with a vibrant multimedia world-premiere production of Jekyll & Hyde, designed in collaboration with the creative team at Cranford Co. Highly focused on elements of visual art, our unique telling of this classic tale is complemented by stunning original choreography and a collision of modern and historical production elements. Jekyll & Hyde will feature a community cast of up to 20 advanced level dancers. Performance details and ticket information coming soon at

https://www.balletarkansas.org/tickets.

The White Room, Autumn 2020

We’ve pioneered an interactive performance format where audiences will experience the production from the inside as it’s happening and play a role in its outcome. A combination of efforts of the artistic staff and professional dancers, The White Room is a part of our “PinDrop Performance Series” and will take place in a series of unique undisclosed locations. Audience members will follow directions to be admitted. “Tell no one what you’ve seen, only what you’ve felt.” Performance details and ticket information coming soon at https://www.balletarkansas.org/tickets.

Nutcracker Spectacular, December 10-13, 2020, Robinson Performance Hall

The holiday tradition for many families in Arkansas, the Nutcracker Spectacular is the largest and longest-running holiday production in Central Arkansas. Featuring the professional dancers of Ballet Arkansas, performing alongside a community cast of more than 200 local children and adults, the production engages the community in the celebration of a holiday classic. Performances will include live accompaniment from the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and 2 local choral ensembles. Ballet Arkansas’ discounted student matinee performances, serving over 2,200 children each year, will be held on December 9-10th, 2020. Performance details and ticket information coming soon at

https://www.balletarkansas.org/tickets.



Land of the Sweets Nutcracker Tea, December 13, 2020, Robinson Performance Hall

The 4th annual “Land of the Sweets Nutcracker Tea”, will be held onstage at the Robinson Performance Hall on December 13, 2020 at 12:00pm. Patrons of all ages will “make it snow,” take photos in the sleigh, read the story of “The Nutcracker” with the Sugar Plum fairy, and enjoy decadent sweets while watching an intimate performance. . Tickets on sale September 1, 2020.



Coppelia, February 25-28, 2021, UA-PTC CHARTS Theater

Perfect for families, this iconic ballet has a comedic twist and is paired with drama and virtuoso dancing. Coppelia will feature a community cast of approximately 75 dancers, ages 9 and up. A “must-see” this season, the production is the organization’s largest full-length undertaking in its recent history. Performance details and ticket information coming soon at https://www.balletarkansas.org/tickets.



Extremes, April 23-25, 2021, UA-PTC CHARTS Theater (*Master/Works April 2020 Rescheduled)

Composed of high profile repertory and live accompaniment by a world-renowned musician, Extremes is the perfect climax to the 2019/20 season. Presented by the Stella Boyle Smith Trust, Extremes brings the most prolific and innovative repertoire that dance has to offer to Central Arkansas, including the works by internationally celebrated choreographers, Alice Flock, Florian Lochner, Gerald Arpino, and George Balanchine. *The repertory from our 2019/20 season production of Master/Works, cancelled due to COVID-19, will be moved to this program in the 2020/21 season, in addition to new repertory. Performance details and ticket information coming soon at https://www.balletarkansas.org/tickets.



10th Annual Turning Pointe Gala 2021, Details Coming Soon!



Season Subscription

Subscribe and Save with our popular Trio Package, featuring three main stage productions (Jekyll &

Hyde, Coppelia, Extremes) at UA-PTC CHARTS Theater. Learn more at www.balletarkansas.org/join.

Subscriptions go on sale in the summer of 2020.



Tickets

Visit www.balletarkansas.org to learn more about the 2020/21 season, additional special events, and

UA-PTC season subscriptions. Tickets https://www.balletarkansas.org/tickets go on sale Summer 2020.



Free Online Programming



Story Time with Sugar Plum

Join Ballet Arkansas each Thursday evening at 7:30 pm for a live reading of one of classical ballet’s

beloved stories, read aloud by the Sugar Plum Fairy herself. Visit us on Facebook Live

(https://www.facebook.com/BalletAR/) for a new story every week. Videos will be posted thereafter for your continued enjoyment.



Encore

Enjoy a Ballet Arkansas performance from the comfort of your home each Saturday and Sunday.

Featuring full-length performances and excerpts of popular programs, our “Encore” performances have been viewed in all 50 states and 37 countries.

“It is our mission to make world-class dance programming accessible to all, and we feel it’s the perfect time to share the beauty of dance with the public, free of charge. We hope that a Ballet Arkansas performance can bring joy and peace in this time of uncertainty,” says Michael Fothergill, Executive and Artistic Director.

Visit www.balletarkansas.org/encore each weekend to view a new “Encore” performance.

Learn from Home

Ballet Arkansas brings a variety of dance classes and dance challenges to the public, free of charge. Get up and dance, learn choreography, and enjoy conversations with our dancers and staff. Visit

www.balletarkansas.org/learn-from-home to take class with one of our professionals. New videos will be added to the website periodically.