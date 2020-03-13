Baby Shark Live has been postponed

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The April 19 performance of Baby Shark Live! at Simmons Bank Arena will be rescheduled for a later date.

March 13, 2020 -The April 19th performance of Baby Shark Live! at Simmons Bank Arena has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date to be announced. Currently held tickets will be honored for the new date and no action is needed. Refunds can be received at the point of purchase.

Pinkfong and Round Room Live have postponed all upcoming performances of Baby Shark Live!. The current tour, previously scheduled to play over 100 cities across the US and Canada through June 27, 2020, will announce new dates as soon as possible.

“The health and well-being of our audience is our top priority,” says Stephen Shaw (the tour’s producer and co-president of Round Room Live). “We urge everyone to follow the guidelines provided by public health officials. Baby Shark Live! will return soon to entertain fans with this one-of-a-kind family musical experience.”

Following a successful inaugural tour in the Fall of 2019, Baby Shark Live! launched its Spring tour on February 29, 2020 in Ottumwa, IA.

The live show is based on Pinkfong’s viral earworm and global dance phenomenon, Baby Shark. Fans of all ages will delight as Baby Shark joins up with his friend Pinkfong to take an adventure into the sea, singing and dancing through new and classic songs including Five Little Monkeys, Wheels on the Bus, Jungle Boogie, Monkey Banana Dance and of course, Baby Shark!

Baby Shark, Pinkfong’s global hit song about a family of sharks, has climbed the charts and connected with fans around the globe. After entering the Billboard Hot 100 at #32, the song has had a 17-week streak in the Top 50 while topping the Kids Digital Song Sales Chart. The Baby Shark Dance video has over 4.7 billion views, making it the 2nd most viewed video in the history of YouTube.