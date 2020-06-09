ATU makes adjustments to fall 2020 academic calendar because of COVID-19

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (News Release)–Arkansas Tech University has announced a revised fall 2020 academic calendar as part of its continuing mitigation and recovery efforts in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

ATU will begin its fall 2020 semester as scheduled on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

There will be no fall break at Arkansas Tech this year, and classes and offices at ATU will transition to a remote environment after the Thanksgiving break. The last day of face-to-face classes for the fall 2020 semester will be Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Final examinations will be conducted in a virtual environment in early December.

“These measures are designed to protect the health and well-being of our students, faculty and staff while simultaneously allowing us to carry out our educational mission,” said Dr. Robin E. Bowen, ATU president. “As previously stated, we are optimistically planning to return to campus for classes and activities this fall. ATU will continue to monitor guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Arkansas Department of Health as we assess campus events and activities during the fall 2020 semester, including December commencement ceremonies.

“We will continue to review and assess all aspects of our operations relative to the pandemic,” continued Bowen. “As decisions are made and information becomes available, we will continue to share it with the university community in a timely fashion.”

Individuals who wish to pursue educational opportunities at ATU during fall 2020 may learn more at www.atu.edu and www.atu.edu/ozark.