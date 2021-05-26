ATU aligning COVID-19 policies with recent CDC updates

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas Tech University is changing its face covering and social distancing policies for vaccinated individuals to line up with the recently updated guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

This comes just two weeks after the revised guidance from the CDC that ATU has made the changes no longer requiring the policies on the ATO campuses and at ATU events.

“From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Arkansas Tech University has made data-driven decisions based upon the scientific evidence and guidance provided by the CDC and the Arkansas Department of Health,” said Dr. Robin E. Bowen, ATU president. “We will follow the lead of the doctors, scientists and public health professionals and take this important step toward normalcy.”

Many colleges and universities across the state and nation have also begun making the same moves due to the CDC guidance.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson reported on Tuesday that 50 percent of adult Arkansans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, along with the national average standing at 50 percent in vaccinations.

For more information about ATU’s ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, visit the ATU website or contact the ATU Health and Wellness Center at (479) 968-0329.