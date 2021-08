Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks during a town hall meeting in Texarkana, Ark., regarding COVID-19 vaccines Thursday, July 15, 2021. (Kelsi Brinkmeyer/The Texarkana Gazette via AP)

CLINTON, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson continues traveling around Arkansas to discuss COVID-19 and answer questions from the public.

Hutchinson is hosting a Community COVID Conversation in Clinton at 6 p.m. at the Clinton High School Cafeteria. The high school is located on 489 Yellow Jacket Ln.

On Aug. 3, the state legislature approved Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s COVID-19 emergency declaration, which will remain in place for 60 days.