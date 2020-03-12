Arkansas up to six presumptive positive cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – “Overnight I was advised we have five additional presumptive, so a total of six presumptives,” Governor Asa Hutchinson said at a press conference on Thursday.

In addition to announcing five other presumptive positive tests, he also said that school districts in Saline, Pulaski, Grant, and Jefferson County will be closed until the end of the month.

One of the new cases from Thursday originated at Arkansas Children’s Hospital. The patient is a medical student that was on rotation at ACH but was previously at Jefferson County Memorial Hospital.