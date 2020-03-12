1  of  4
Breaking News
Tornado Watch Issued Ahead of Severe Weather Thursday Evening, 3/12/2020 LIST: Arkansas closings, schedule changes over coronavirus concerns Cher postpones Saturday’s North Little Rock performance due to coronavirus concerns, rescheduled to Sept. 20 5 new presumptive cases of coronavirus in Arkansas, total now 6
1  of  13
Closings
Bauxite School District Benton School District Bryant School District Dollarway School District Episcopal Collegiate School Jacksonville North Pulaski SD Little Rock School District Maumelle Charter School North Little Rock School District Pine Bluff School District Pulaski Co. Special School District Scott Charter School White Hall School District

Made with Visme Presentation Maker

Arkansas up to six presumptive positive cases

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – “Overnight I was advised we have five additional presumptive, so a total of six presumptives,” Governor Asa Hutchinson said at a press conference on Thursday.

In addition to announcing five other presumptive positive tests, he also said that school districts in Saline, Pulaski, Grant, and Jefferson County will be closed until the end of the month.

One of the new cases from Thursday originated at Arkansas Children’s Hospital. The patient is a medical student that was on rotation at ACH but was previously at Jefferson County Memorial Hospital.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter For Your Chance To Win!

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories