PINE BLUFF, Ark. – The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff is now offering a free weekly vaccination clinic to all students, faculty and staff.

UAPB is partnering with the Doctor’s Orders Pharmacy to provide all unvaccinated enrolled students, faculty and staff with the Pfizer vaccine.

The clinic will be held at the STEM Building, located at the corner of L.A. “Prexi” Davis Dr. and Watson Blvd. from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. every Wednesday until Sept. 1.