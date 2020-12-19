Arkansas tops 200,000 total COVID-19 cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Arkansas reached the 200,000 milestone for total COVID-19 cases Saturday.

2,693 new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas have been added in today’s update. Visit our interactive dashboard for more information: https://t.co/M5BsgcTx8M pic.twitter.com/clQZnuoslv — Ark. Dept. of Health (@ADHPIO) December 19, 2020

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, there have been 200,114 total COVID-19 cases in the state since the pandemic began.

This includes 169,287 confirmed cases and 30,827 probable cases.

There were 2,693 new COVID-19 cases and 52 deaths added Saturday, according to State Senator Greg Leding.

Of the newly-added cases, 1,853 are considered confirmed cases and 840 are considered probable cases.

ADH confirms 200,114 known cases of Covid-19 in Arkansas, an increase of 2,693 over Friday.



The agency also confirms an additional 52 deaths, bringing the total number of known deaths to 3,191.



We've recorded 689 known deaths in December alone—more than 36 lives lost each day. — Greg Leding (@GregLeding) December 19, 2020

There are currently 23,066 active COVID-19 cases, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

According to ADH, 3,191 people have died in Arkansas due to complications of the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic. Out of the total COVID-19 deaths in Arkansas, 2,821 are among confirmed cases and 370 are among probable cases.

As of Saturday, there are 1,061 people in hospitals across the state due to COVID-19, which is a decrease of 12 from Friday.

There are 177 people on ventilators in Arkansas due to the virus, which is down four from Friday.

The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski (281), Benton (279), Washington (202), Craighead (115) and Pope (105).

According to U.S. Census 2019 data, Kansas, Mississippi and Nevada have similar population sizes. Kansas has 200,426 COVID-19 cases as of December 18. Mississippi has 192,111 cumulative COVID-19 cases as of December 18. Nevada has 201,858 cumulative cases as of December 19.