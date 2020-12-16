Arkansas surpasses 3,000 deaths due to COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Today, Arkansas crossed another threshold reporting 3,016 people have died from COVID-19.

That’s more than the population of DeWitt and hundreds of other towns in the state.

“3,000 is a lot,” Paradise Funeral Home Chief Operations Officer Jamal Gordon said.

Gordon has seen firsthand the impact of the virus. He says lately most of the services held in their chapel have been for those who have died from Coronavirus.

“We have seen more in the winter. Our last maybe seven services we’ve had have been COVID related,” Gordon said.

Each person placed in a casket is making an impact on him.

“It just kind of makes you really think about the lives that are being taken by COVID-19,” Gordon said.

How does this virus compare to others, like the flu? According to the Arkansas Department of Health, this flu season has only claimed seven lives since September. In the month of December alone, Arkansas is averaging 34 COVID deaths a day.

The record is 55 in a 24-hour period. Compared to other causes of death recorded by the CDC in 2017, COVID-19 would be the third leading cause of death only behind heart disease and cancer.

“The problem with the virus is anyone can catch the virus,” State Senator Ronald Caldwell said.

One of the 3,016 deaths is Caldwell’s sister-in-law.

“She had gone basically from being healthy on a Thursday to being in an ICU bed on Sunday. It’s been a real shocking experience to see someone get that sick that quick,” Caldwell said.

As these numbers continue to climb, more and more Arkansans will feel the weight of this virus. Caldwell believes there is a glimmer of hope on the horizon.

“I think the vaccine is going to be the main factor that we have in trying to control the spread of the disease,” Caldwell said.

About 80% of the deaths are people 65 and older. Caldwell said his sister-in-law was 64 in relatively good health.